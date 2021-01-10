Bangkok continues screening measures for inter-provincial travel





BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok city hall is now screening people traveling into the capital as part of the attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19. Road checkpoints have been set up to temperature screen drivers and passengers, with anyone having a fever being transferred to a hospital for further checks.

One of the checkpoints is here, on Rama II Road in Bang Khun Thian district, where motorists have their ID cards and temperatures checked and, in some cases, having their vehicle sprayed with disinfectant.

Any person found with a body temperature exceeding 37.5 degrees C will be asked to stay at the checkpoint’s waiting area for a second measurement. They will be transferred to a hospital or healthcare facility for further checks if their second reading is also high.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand

