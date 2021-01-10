January 10, 2021

Bangkok continues screening measures for inter-provincial travel

Police officer pulling traffic cones along a road in Bangkok

Police officer pulling traffic cones along a road in Thailand. Photo: Piqsels. CC0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok city hall is now screening people traveling into the capital as part of the attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19. Road checkpoints have been set up to temperature screen drivers and passengers, with anyone having a fever being transferred to a hospital for further checks.

One of the checkpoints is here, on Rama II Road in Bang Khun Thian district, where motorists have their ID cards and temperatures checked and, in some cases, having their vehicle sprayed with disinfectant.

Any person found with a body temperature exceeding 37.5 degrees C will be asked to stay at the checkpoint’s waiting area for a second measurement. They will be transferred to a hospital or healthcare facility for further checks if their second reading is also high.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand

Bangkok continues screening measures for inter-provincial travel

