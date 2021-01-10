January 10, 2021

Turkey aiming to turn new chapter with EU: Top diplomat

European and Turkish flags. Photo: Vera Kratochvil.


Turkey is working to turn new chapters in its relations with the EU, the country’s foreign minister said Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“In 2020, because of some of the problems that we experienced with some member countries, there have been occasional tensions in our relations with the EU, which is not a situation that we wish,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a press conference with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya in the Spanish capital Madrid.

“But, with the approach of Spain and some other countries, rather than tension, dialogue has been opted for, and the most recent summit prepared the groundwork for this,” he added.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

Turkey aiming to turn new chapter with EU: Top diplomat

