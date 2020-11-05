November 5, 2020

French foreign minister condemns Turkey’s ‘declarations of violence’ over Islam row

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Youtube.


The row over Paris’ response to Islamic extremism simmers on, with France’s foreign minister condemning the Turkish president’s “declarations of violence.”

Jean-Yves Le Drian hit back at Turkey on Thursday morning, slamming President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his “declarations of violence, even hatred” over France’s fight against radical Islam.

On Europe 1 radio, Le Drian said Erodgan’s reaction was “unacceptable.”

Full story: rt.com

RT

