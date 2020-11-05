French foreign minister condemns Turkey’s ‘declarations of violence’ over Islam row





The row over Paris’ response to Islamic extremism simmers on, with France’s foreign minister condemning the Turkish president’s “declarations of violence.”

Jean-Yves Le Drian hit back at Turkey on Thursday morning, slamming President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his “declarations of violence, even hatred” over France’s fight against radical Islam.

On Europe 1 radio, Le Drian said Erodgan’s reaction was “unacceptable.”

