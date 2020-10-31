November 2, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Austria’s Kurz vows to fight ‘political Islam’ after Turkish teens rampage through Vienna church

1 min read
2 days ago TN
Facade of the Church of St. Anthony of Padua, Vienna

Facade of the Church of St. Anthony of Padua, Vienna. Photo: Zairon. CC BY-SA 3.0.


Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said that his government will not tolerate religious extremism after dozens of Turkish youths reportedly stormed through a church in Vienna.

Between 30 and 50 Turkish teenagers are said to have rampaged through the Catholic Church of St. Anton von Padua in Vienna-Favoriten. According to local media reports, the youths shouted “Allahu akbar” as they kicked benches and the church’s confessional. The youths scattered after the pastor called the police.

Writing on Twitter about the rowdy flash mob, the Austrian chancellor said that all Christians in the country must be able to “exercise their faith freely and safely.”

“We will resolutely continue the fight against political Islam and will not show any false tolerance here.”

Full story: rt.com

RT

Austria's Kurz vows to fight 'political Islam' after Turkish teens rampage through Vienna church 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Several victims reported in Vienna attack ‘near city’s main synagogue’

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Singer Nantida Kaewbuasai running for Pak Nam PAO chief

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Paiboon Nititawan proposes referendum on 2-year rally ban

8 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Several victims reported in Vienna attack ‘near city’s main synagogue’

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Singer Nantida Kaewbuasai running for Pak Nam PAO chief

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Paiboon Nititawan proposes referendum on 2-year rally ban

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

UDD leader raises questions over the new US consular office in Chiang Mai

8 hours ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close