Two Reported Dead and Five Wounded After Stabbing Attack in Quebec

Two Reported Dead and Five Wounded After Stabbing Attack in Quebec1 min read
According to preliminary reports from police in Quebec City, they are searching for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon after he attacked multiple people.
Police have said that the deadly assault happened near the National Assembly of Quebec building. Radio Canada reported that at least two people are dead and at least five injured. The suspect, who is now in custody, is “a man in his mid-20s”. He was armed with a sword and dressed in “medieval clothing”, a Quebec City police spokesman said.
“Attention! Shortly before 1 am, the SPVQ arrested a suspect. We are still asking the citizens of Quebec City to stay inside with the doors locked as an investigation is still ongoing”, police say in a tweet.
Full story: sputniknews.com
By Evgeny Mikhaylov
Sputnik International