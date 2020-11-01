November 1, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Two Reported Dead and Five Wounded After Stabbing Attack in Quebec

1 min read
8 hours ago TN
La rue Port-Dauphin in Quebec city, Canada

La rue Port-Dauphin in Quebec city, Canada. Photo: Wilfredor. CC BY-SA 4.0.


According to preliminary reports from police in Quebec City, they are searching for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon after he attacked multiple people.

Police have said that the deadly assault happened near the National Assembly of Quebec building. Radio Canada reported that at least two people are dead and at least five injured. The suspect, who is now in custody, is “a man in his mid-20s”. He was armed with a sword and dressed in “medieval clothing”, a Quebec City police spokesman said.

“Attention! Shortly before 1 am, the SPVQ arrested a suspect. We are still asking the citizens of Quebec City to stay inside with the doors locked as an investigation is still ongoing”, police say in a tweet.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Evgeny Mikhaylov
Sputnik International

Two Reported Dead and Five Wounded After Stabbing Attack in Quebec 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Crowds in yellow shirts show up to greet King and Queen at the Grand Palace

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Fierce GUN BATTLE in France’s Montpellier as ‘two rival gangs’ clash in broad daylight

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Four new COVID-19 quarantine cases on Sunday, one a Thai citizen

8 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Crowds in yellow shirts show up to greet King and Queen at the Grand Palace

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Philippines Battered by Year’s Strongest Typhoon Goni

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

‘Erdogan pours fuel on fire and supports terrorism’: German politician

53 mins ago TN
1 min read

Death Toll in Landslides in Vietnam Rises to 15, Reports Suggest

1 hour ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close