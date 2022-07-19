COVID Cases Spike After Long Holiday









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has reported that the number of COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators are on the rise in Thailand along with coronavirus-related deaths.

Thais celebrated Asarnha Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent last Friday (15 July) with a Cabinet-declared holiday. Many departed for their home provinces or vacation destinations.

Following the long holiday, DDC Director-General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported in Bangkok and other major cities nationwide. He added that the agency is currently closely monitoring the situation and is urging all hospitals to prepare their personnel and resources for an emergency.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





