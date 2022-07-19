July 19, 2022

COVID Cases Spike After Long Holiday

4 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic. Photo: dronepicr / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has reported that the number of COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators are on the rise in Thailand along with coronavirus-related deaths.

Thais celebrated Asarnha Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent last Friday (15 July) with a Cabinet-declared holiday. Many departed for their home provinces or vacation destinations.

Following the long holiday, DDC Director-General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported in Bangkok and other major cities nationwide. He added that the agency is currently closely monitoring the situation and is urging all hospitals to prepare their personnel and resources for an emergency.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Marijuana plant in Thailand

Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without proper controls

2 hours ago TN
Binary code

Thai police deny use of Pegasus spyware against anti-government elements

2 hours ago TN
Preventive measure in a pharmacy in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic

Private clinics to be allowed to prescribe Molnupiravir for COVID-19

4 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Shaikh Rashed Bin Hameed Mosque in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Thai Women Warned against Spa Job Opportunities in UAE

2 hours ago TN
Marijuana plant in Thailand

Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without proper controls

2 hours ago TN
Binary code

Thai police deny use of Pegasus spyware against anti-government elements

2 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

COVID Cases Spike After Long Holiday

4 hours ago TN
Preventive measure in a pharmacy in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic

Private clinics to be allowed to prescribe Molnupiravir for COVID-19

4 hours ago TN