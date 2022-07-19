July 19, 2022

Thai police deny use of Pegasus spyware against anti-government elements

Binary code

Binary code using two-symbol system. Image: geralt (Pixabay).




Thai police deny that they have used Pegasus spyware to hack into the devices of anti-government elements, said Deputy National Police Spokesman Pol Col Krisana Pattanacharoen. This follows the recent release of a joint report, by iLaw, Digital Reach and Citizen Lab, which alleges that the spyware was used against Thai dissidents to monitor their online activity, the protests and to seek information about their sources of funding.

Insisting that Thai police have never resorted to the use of Pegasus spyware to break into the electronic device of any individual, Pol Col Krisana said, the police force has always complied with the law and performed their duties within its framework.

