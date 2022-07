The opposition accused Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of causing social problems and violating local and international laws by decriminalising cannabis without proper controls.

Mr Anutin was the first to be grilled as the House began debating the opposition’s motions of no-confidence in government ministers on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts