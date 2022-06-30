June 30, 2022

Cannabis-infused food and drink products are not for everyone

11 hours ago TN
Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves

Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




Anyone can now grow cannabis plants at home following registration with authorities via a mobile app as well as use and sell them in Thailand. The change in the law comes after the country decriminalized cannabis and hemp on June 9, making it the first country in Asia to remove the plant from its narcotics control list.

The main purposes of the plant’s legalization are for health and medical reasons as well as economic benefits but not for recreational use.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

