BANGKOK, June 30 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and partners will organize outdoor theaters next month for economic stimulation and people’s happiness.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt discussed the project with representatives of partners yesterday (June 29) as it was intended to boost the economy and entertain people in addition to music at public parks.

