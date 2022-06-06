Former Minister Kobsak Pootrakool Warns of New Economic Crisis

The Baiyoke Tower II in in the Ratchathewi District Bangkok, second tallest building in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Kobsak Pootrakool, a former Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, has suggested that the global economic situation will likely continue to face multiple risks.

He said these included rising inflation, the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the property crisis in China.

The former minister also said a global economic slump can be expected after China lowered its GDP growth forecast from 8% to 6%. The world’s second largest economy recently imposed pandemic lockdowns on several of its major cities under the nation’s “Zero COVID” policy, which has impacted the production sector.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

