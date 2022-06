Pattaya City sign on the Pratumnak hillside in Banglamung, Chonburi province, overlooking the entire Pattaya Port. Photo: kafleg / Pxhere. CC0.









CHON BURI: A British national wanted in England on child pornography charges was arrested in Bang Lamung district on Sunday, Crime Suppression Sub-Division 2 commander Pol Col Boonlue Phadungthin said on Monday.

Pol Col Boonlue said the man, he identified only as William, 45, was detained in custody from a house in Moo 4 village in tambon Huay Yai by CSD police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts