Pattaya residents urge authorities to take action after used condoms found scattered along the railroad tracks









Local residents called for relevant authorities to take action after used condoms were found scattered along the railroad tracks in Banglamung district, Chonburi.

Local reporters arrived near the multipurpose yard of Pattaya Railway Station in the Nong Prue subdistrict of Bang Lamung district on Saturday, June 4th, following local residents’ complaints and discovered a lot of used disposable condoms strewn about, causing displeasing eyesores and fear of infectious diseases during the current reopening period to tourists.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

