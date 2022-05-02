May 2, 2022

Israel summons Russian ambassador over Lavrov’s Hitler remarks

4 seconds ago TN
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Foreign Ministry Press Service / RIA Novosti / flickr.




Israel on Monday slammed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for suggesting that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish roots, and demanded an apology from Moscow, Reuters reports.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the Russian ambassador would be summoned for “a tough talk” about the comments, which Lavrov made Sunday in an interview with Italian television.

“It is an unforgivable and outrageous statement, a terrible historical mistake, and we expect an apology,” Lapid told the YNet news website.

The Russian embassy had no immediate comment.

During his interview with Italian channel Rete 4, Lavrov was asked how Russia could claim it needed to “denazify” Ukraine when the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was Jewish.

“When they say ‘what kind of Nazification is this if we are Jews,’ well, I think Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it doesn’t mean anything,” Lavrov said, speaking through an Italian interpreter.

“We have long heard Jewish sages say that the biggest anti-Semites are the Jews themselves,” he added.

Dani Dayan, chairman of Yad Vashem, the Israeli memorial to the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, called Lavrov’s remarks “an insult and a harsh blow to the victims of real Nazism.”

Speaking on Israel’s Kan radio, Dayan said Lavrov was spreading “an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory with no basis whatsoever.”

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Military operation in eastern Ukraine (War Ukraine)

Ukraine accuses Russia of murdering and torturing civilians in Kiev

20 mins ago TN
Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller

Physical signs that Putin may be suffering from a serious illness

7 days ago TN
Armored column of pro-Russian troops destroyed

Russian soldier’s wife gives him permission to rape Ukrainian women: ‘Just use protection’

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov

Israel summons Russian ambassador over Lavrov’s Hitler remarks

4 seconds ago TN
Military operation in eastern Ukraine (War Ukraine)

Ukraine accuses Russia of murdering and torturing civilians in Kiev

20 mins ago TN
great white shark

Ukrainian-Thai boy, 8, wounded in suspected shark attack in Phuket

37 mins ago TN
Thai people wearing a mask in the public during COVID-19 pandemic

Thailand’s COVID infections fall to below 10,000 first day in months on Monday

43 mins ago TN
A handful of Thai baht coins

Baht Depreciation Could Have Widespread Implications

50 mins ago TN