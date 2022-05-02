May 2, 2022

Ukraine accuses Russia of murdering and torturing civilians in Kiev

Military operation in eastern Ukraine (War Ukraine)

Military operation in eastern Ukraine (War Ukraine). Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Ukraine on Monday accused Russian troops of forcibly removing residents of the city of Kupiansk and torturing and murdering civilians in Kiev. “On April 29, a pit with the bodies of three men was found on the territory of the Bucha district (Kiev), whom Russian soldiers tortured and then brutally murdered. The victims were tortured for a long period of time, bullet wounds were found in their limbs. Finally, each of the men was shot in the ear,” says a report from the Ukrainian Ombudsman’s Office.

On the other hand, after the evacuation of almost a hundred civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the Russian army resumed “massive attacks” on the steel plant, where hundreds of people, including 20 children, are still sheltering, the commander of the 12th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard denounced Sunday night. “Every day the enemy is pressing harder and harder” to take control of the site, he said.

Authorities in the Kiev region on Monday raised to more than 1,200 the number of civilian corpses found in the area after the withdrawal of Russian forces as part of the invasion of the country launched on February 24 on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Unfortunately, we make horrific findings almost every day and document the crimes of the Russian army in the Kiev region,” the head of the Kiev police, Andriy Nebitov, said, as Ukrinform Ukrainian news agency reported.

