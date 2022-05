PHUKET: An eight-year-old boy of mixed Thai and Ukrainian heritage was attacked by a big fish, possibly a shark, while playing in the sea off Kamala beach in Kathu district on Sunday, a rescue unit of the Kamala tambon administration organisation (TAO) reported.

The attack left a long, deep cut in his right calf.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

