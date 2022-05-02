Thailand’s COVID infections fall to below 10,000 first day in months on Monday

Thai people wearing a mask in the public during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









Daily new COVID-19 infections are slowing, with 9,331 confirmed cases reported today (Monday), the first time the rate has dropped below 10,000 cases since early February.

The daily death toll is also falling, to 91 yesterday and 84 today.

Daily infection statistics in April saw rates fluctuating from 28,029 on April 2nd to 21,931 on April 21st, and they have continued to fall steadily.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

