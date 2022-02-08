COVID Controllable despite over 10,000 New Cases Daily
BANGKOK, Feb 7 (TNA) – COVID-19 remains controllable though causing over 10,000 new cases daily over the past three days because symptoms are not severe and the numbers of seriously ill cases and new fatalities are stable, according to the Public Health Ministry.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there were more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for three days because of the highly contagious Omicron variant but it did not cause severe illness. Vaccination also helped prevent serious symptoms, he said.
TNA