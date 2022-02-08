February 8, 2022

COVID Controllable despite over 10,000 New Cases Daily

7 hours ago TN
Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand

Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand. Photo: UN Women/Ploy Phutpheng / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, Feb 7 (TNA) – COVID-19 remains controllable though causing over 10,000 new cases daily over the past three days because symptoms are not severe and the numbers of seriously ill cases and new fatalities are stable, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there were more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for three days because of the highly contagious Omicron variant but it did not cause severe illness. Vaccination also helped prevent serious symptoms, he said.

Full article: tna.mcot.ne

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Dengue marketing materials

Public advised to be aware of dengue fever re-emergence in Thailand

13 mins ago TN
Thai rising star Mew-Suppasit Jongcheveevat , heart throb actor and singer, has been announced as Skechers Thailand brand ambassador for the second year in a roll

Mew Suppasit reappointed as Skechers Thailand brand ambassador for 2nd year

7 hours ago TN
MFO 2021 Miss Thailand

First half-Thai crowned 53rd ‘Miss Thailand’

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Dengue marketing materials

Public advised to be aware of dengue fever re-emergence in Thailand

13 mins ago TN
Motorcycles in Bangkok

Bangkok to Designate Special Lanes for Motorcycles

2 hours ago TN
Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand

COVID Controllable despite over 10,000 New Cases Daily

7 hours ago TN
Thai rising star Mew-Suppasit Jongcheveevat , heart throb actor and singer, has been announced as Skechers Thailand brand ambassador for the second year in a roll

Mew Suppasit reappointed as Skechers Thailand brand ambassador for 2nd year

7 hours ago TN
A temple in Ubolratana District, Khon Kae

Temple in Khon Kaen closed by COVID

7 hours ago TN