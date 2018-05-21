Monday, May 21, 2018
Home > Pattaya > Kuwaiti Tourist attacked at beer bar on Soi 7 with pool cue

Kuwaiti Tourist attacked at beer bar on Soi 7 with pool cue

Beer bar in in Pattaya
TN Pattaya 0

In the early morning hours of Saturday, May 19th, Kuwaiti tourist Abulla Kha Salenesi, 30 years old, was attacked by bar girl Rotsukhon, 28, at a popular beer bar on Soi 7 in Pattaya.

Police were called to the scene by an unnamed friend with Abulla after he was attacked. When they arrived they found a very drunken and bloody Abulla and a very furious Rotsukhon. Additionally, there was a broken pool cue on the floor.

Police interviewed both parties who had very different stories about what happened.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Pattaya Police Raid Illegal Thai Whisky Factory

Breaking News

Potential Jet Ski Scam foiled by Pattaya Port Authorities

Man riding a Harley-Davidson

Swiss man gets bashed after turning off noisy bike

Leave a Reply