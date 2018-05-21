Kuwaiti Tourist attacked at beer bar on Soi 7 with pool cue

In the early morning hours of Saturday, May 19th, Kuwaiti tourist Abulla Kha Salenesi, 30 years old, was attacked by bar girl Rotsukhon, 28, at a popular beer bar on Soi 7 in Pattaya.

Police were called to the scene by an unnamed friend with Abulla after he was attacked. When they arrived they found a very drunken and bloody Abulla and a very furious Rotsukhon. Additionally, there was a broken pool cue on the floor.

Police interviewed both parties who had very different stories about what happened.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News