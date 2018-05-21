Dead or alive, search for whale shark continues off Phuket

PHUKET: The director-general of the Department Of Marine And Coastal Resources (DMCR) has confirmed that they will continue to search for another five days for the whale shark seen on video strung up on a fishing boat between Koh Hei and Koh Racha, south of Phuket, last Friday (May 18).

However, it is still unclear whether the whale shark, which are listed as endangered, actually classed as ‘vulnerable to extinction’ and protected in Thai waters with a ban on fishing all whale sharks, was dead or alive when it was put back into the sea.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News