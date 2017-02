At around 12 midday on February 16th, Pattaya police were called to a local Family Mart where a fight had broke out between two Kuwaiti friends. The fight ended when an 18 year involved in the fight was stabbed.

The store where the incident took place is located in Soi VC, Thappraya Road. At the scene police found 18 year old Mohammad Al Ruhali with two stab wounds to his back. The store had blood stains all over the floor and counters.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Danny Boy