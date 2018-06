AYUTTHAYA, 13th June 2018 (NNT) – A group of students played football against a team of nine domesticated elephants at Ayutthaya Witayalai School this week to mark the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018 being staged in Russia.

Flags of countries that are the favorites at the World Cup were painted on the elephants. The competition brought smiles to the faces of many visitors.

