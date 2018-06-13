Taliban Denies Report of Talks with Kabul

Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Taliban police in a pickup truck patrolling a street in Herat, Afghanistan
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Afghan Taliban’s spokesperson denied comments by a NATO representative that the Taliban and the Afghan government are engaged in unofficial negotiations.

In comments in response to reports that NATO Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan Cornelius Zimmermann has pointed to unofficial negotiations between the Taliban and the Kabul government, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied any such talks between the two sides.

The spokesperson said a number of “opportunistic individuals” may have taken advantage of the Afghan government’s agitation to present themselves as Taliban members.

