Hostages in Paris Released, Kidnapper Arrested – French Interior Minister

French police Peugeot 307
One person has been released as an armed man remains holed up with several other hostages in the 10th district of Paris, Sputnik’s correspondent reports. A major police operation is underway, the mayor’s office has confirmed on Twitter.

The people taken hostage by an armed man in a northern district of the French capital on Tuesday have been released as a result of a police operation, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said, adding that the perpetrator has been detained.

“Paris, X district: the man is detained and the hostages are safe. I welcome the professionalism and speed of the police and rescue services,” Collomb said on Twitter.

