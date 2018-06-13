Hostages in Paris Released, Kidnapper Arrested – French Interior Minister

One person has been released as an armed man remains holed up with several other hostages in the 10th district of Paris, Sputnik’s correspondent reports. A major police operation is underway, the mayor’s office has confirmed on Twitter.

The people taken hostage by an armed man in a northern district of the French capital on Tuesday have been released as a result of a police operation, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said, adding that the perpetrator has been detained.

“Paris, X district: the man is detained and the hostages are safe. I welcome the professionalism and speed of the police and rescue services,” Collomb said on Twitter.

