88 million baht worth of assets of 3 officials and accomplices to be seized over corruption

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) will confiscate the assets of three former top officials of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and 12 other accomplices worth 88 million baht for corruption in the state funds for the destitutes.

The decision was reached at the meeting of the AMLO’s financial transaction committee after it was designated to investigate their money trails following joint investigation by by the Office of the Auditor-General and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) revealing of massive corruption in the funds for the destitutes across the country.

By Thai PBS