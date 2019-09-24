Road accident leads to seizure of 450kgs of methamphetamine in Phetchaburi





Police, in Thailand’s central province of Phetchaburi, seized about 450 kilogrammes of crystal meth, with a street value of about 225 million baht, from a ten-wheel truck which landed on its side after crashing into a traffic island in Muang district Friday night.

The truck driver, who was identified as 45-year old Adinan Laeha, and his 18-year old son, Wilayan, both natives of Su-ngai Badi district in the southernmost province of Narathiwat, were slightly injured in the accident but were, however, detained by police for questioning regarding the illicit drugs found in the truck.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

