Phuket police net 17-year-old with 10k meth pills

Phuket police net 17-year-old with 10k meth pills1 min read
PHUKET: Police have announced the arrests of seven drug suspects, including a 17-year-old found in possession of 10,000 ya bah (methamphetamine) pills, in raids over four days last week. A total of 21.79g of ya ice (crystal meth), 6kg of kratom leaves and a 9mm handgun were also seized in the raids.
According to a report issued on Saturday (Sept 21), the raids were led by Maj Phichit Thongtor of the Phuket Provincial Police.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News