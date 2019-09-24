Locals Fear Indian Man Dead after Being Swept Away in Flash Floods

Locals Fear Indian Man Dead after Being Swept Away in Flash Floods1 min read
Officials believe the Indian man tried to ride through strong flood currents of the flash floods and was swept away. Rescue efforts are underway as of Monday evening and will continue until he or his body is found.
BANGKOK -Officials in central Thailand have reported an Indian man missing after he was swept away flooby flash floods Sunday. Locals conducted a frantic search for him and fear that he may be dead.
The missing man was identified as Nishad Pappu Kumar, who lived legally other Indian nationals in Prachin Buri province.
