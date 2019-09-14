Driver killed, 33 hurt in Prachin Buri bus-trailer truck crash





PRACHIN BURI: The driver of an interprovincial bus was killed and 33 passengers hurt when the bus heading to the Northeast rear-ended a trailer truck in Kabin Buri district in the early hours of Saturday.

The crash happened on Kabin Buri-bound Road No.304 in front of the Kabin Buri poultry research station in tambon Lat Takhian at around 1.20am, said Pol Capt Prayong Mongwongsuwan, deputy investigation chief at Srabua police station in Kabin Buri.

