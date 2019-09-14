Sat. Sep 14th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Driver killed, 33 hurt in Prachin Buri bus-trailer truck crash

1 min read
27 mins ago TN
Bus lane begins road sign in Thailand.

Bus lane begins road sign in Thailand. Image: Thai Ministry of Transport - Department of Rural Roads / Government of Thailand.


PRACHIN BURI: The driver of an interprovincial bus was killed and 33 passengers hurt when the bus heading to the Northeast rear-ended a trailer truck in Kabin Buri district in the early hours of Saturday.

The crash happened on Kabin Buri-bound Road No.304 in front of the Kabin Buri poultry research station in tambon Lat Takhian at around 1.20am, said Pol Capt Prayong Mongwongsuwan, deputy investigation chief at Srabua police station in Kabin Buri.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST
Manit Sanubboon

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Chao Phraya River level rises two meters

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Sukhothai: Light plane makes emergency landing in rice field, pilot safe

3 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Finnish Tourist Found Dead in His Hotel Room in Mae Hong Son

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Over half of the captive tigers taken from the Tiger Temple three years have died of tongue paralysis from stress

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Kerry driver killed in Ratchaburi truck-train crash

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Family of Thai woman who fell from fifth floor of Pattaya condo claim French husband caused her to fall

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Driver killed, 33 hurt in Prachin Buri bus-trailer truck crash

27 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close