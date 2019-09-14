Family of Thai woman who fell from fifth floor of Pattaya condo claim French husband caused her to fall

Family of Thai woman who fell from fifth floor of Pattaya condo claim French husband caused her to fall1 min read
The family of a 28 year old Thai woman who suffered serious injuries to her spine after falling five floors at a condominium in Pattaya have claimed that her French husband caused her to fall during an argument.
He has since gone abroad and refuses to take responsibility for what happened to his wife, according to the family of the woman.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News