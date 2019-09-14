Flooding in Ubon Ratchathani the worst in 17 years





The current flooding in Thailand’s northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani is the worst for 17 years, with the level of the Mun River measured at 10.97 meters, at the M7 measurement station at 8am today (Friday), higher than the record set in 2002.

Ubon Ratchathani governor Sarit Vithoon, however, said that the high river level was not as serious as the widespread flooding, which has left several communities in low-lying areas as islets surrounded by water.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

