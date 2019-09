BANGKOK, Sept 12 (TNA) – Seventeen Chinese nationals have been arrested in Thailand for allegedly conducting illegal money transactions for online casinos in China.

The suspects operated the illegal service out of a condominium in Chon Buri province, said Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt General Sompong Chingduang in a press briefing on Thursday.

