Thai Immigration makes brief announcement that many foreigners do not need to notify immigration when moving their residence





Yesterday evening an image began to go viral, which was confirmed to be official this afternoon, in which Immigration announced on their website that most foreigners do not need to notify immigration when traveling around the country over 24 hours.

As has been extensively reported in the news media, including our own web site, the confusion began in March when Immigration began to enforce a law from 1979 stating that a foreigner must notify when leaving their residence over 24 hours and that a landlord must notify that a foreigner is staying at their place of residence. These two forms are TM28 and TM30.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News. Source: Thai Immigration, Coconuts.

