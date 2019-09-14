Sat. Sep 14th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai Immigration makes brief announcement that many foreigners do not need to notify immigration when moving their residence

1 min read
5 hours ago TN
Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya

Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya. Photo: Joseph Hunkins / flickr.


Yesterday evening an image began to go viral, which was confirmed to be official this afternoon, in which Immigration announced on their website that most foreigners do not need to notify immigration when traveling around the country over 24 hours.

As has been extensively reported in the news media, including our own web site, the confusion began in March when Immigration began to enforce a law from 1979 stating that a foreigner must notify when leaving their residence over 24 hours and that a landlord must notify that a foreigner is staying at their place of residence. These two forms are TM28 and TM30.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News. Source: Thai Immigration, Coconuts.

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Over half of the captive tigers taken from the Tiger Temple three years have died of tongue paralysis from stress

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Karon Police identify body of foreign man found floating off Phuket

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Pope Francis to visit Thailand as pilgrim of peace in November

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Over half of the captive tigers taken from the Tiger Temple three years have died of tongue paralysis from stress

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Kerry driver killed in Ratchaburi truck-train crash

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Family of Thai woman who fell from fifth floor of Pattaya condo claim French husband caused her to fall

25 mins ago TN
1 min read

Driver killed, 33 hurt in Prachin Buri bus-trailer truck crash

32 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close