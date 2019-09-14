Fri. Sep 20th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai Men Cue Up to Taste Coyote Dancers Noodles in Chiang Mai

1 min read
6 days ago TN
Thai coyoty girl dancing

Karaoke coyoty girl dancing in Pattaya. Photo: Youtube.


CHIANG MAI – A group of coyote dancers is finding new fans after they set up a noodle shop in Chiang Mai Province. The noodle shop, a branch of Mama Hut Pak Bom located on Ton Yang Road in Nong Phueang offers “spicy” noodles from 35 baht.

Although it’s not clear from a Thairath report whether they were referring to condiments used in the noodles or the service method.

The owner of the restaurant, Miss Yi Ching Sae, 23 who’s described as a “leading entertainment coyote in Chiang Mai” said that the shop had queues nearly every day.

Full story: chiangraitimes.com

CTN News / Chiang Rai Times. Source: Chiang Mai One, Thairath

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Heavy Rain Triggers Flood in downtown Chiang Mai

52 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chiang Mai’s giant panda, Chuang Chuang, dies at 19

3 days ago TN
1 min read

11 Year Old Girl Suffering From Cancer Pleads for Help

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Worst haze crisis in Songkhla for 3 years

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Magnetic ATM Cards To Be Invalid After Jan 15 Next Year

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Criminal Court acquits six pro-election activists

32 mins ago TN
1 min read

Heavy Rain Triggers Flood in downtown Chiang Mai

52 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close