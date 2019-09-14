Thai Men Cue Up to Taste Coyote Dancers Noodles in Chiang Mai

Thai Men Cue Up to Taste Coyote Dancers Noodles in Chiang Mai1 min read
CHIANG MAI – A group of coyote dancers is finding new fans after they set up a noodle shop in Chiang Mai Province. The noodle shop, a branch of Mama Hut Pak Bom located on Ton Yang Road in Nong Phueang offers “spicy” noodles from 35 baht.
Although it’s not clear from a Thairath report whether they were referring to condiments used in the noodles or the service method.
The owner of the restaurant, Miss Yi Ching Sae, 23 who’s described as a “leading entertainment coyote in Chiang Mai” said that the shop had queues nearly every day.
CTN News / Chiang Rai Times. Source: Chiang Mai One, Thairath