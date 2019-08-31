Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners





PHUKET: Phuket Immigration this week made it very clear that foreigners applying for any extension of stay will not be held liable for filing the TM30 form, made infamous in recent weeks by waves of confusion elsewhere in the country.

“No, we don’t hold foreigners responsible for filing the TM30. Foreigners just need to make sure that they fill in a TM28. The TM30 is the landlord’s job,” Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Col Nareuwat Putthawiro said plainly on Wednesday (Aug 28).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News