Northeastern Provinces Hit by Tropical Storm Podul





Widespread flooding was reported on Saturday in several of Thailand’s northeastern provinces as Podul, which has now weakened to low pressure cell, loomed over the northeastern province of Loei at 4am and was moving slowly westward.

In its 16th announcement, issued at 4am on Saturday, the Meteorological Department reported that the low pressure cell will continue to bring rain, with isolated heavy showers, to most parts of the country.

By Thai PBS World