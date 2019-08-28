Sat. Aug 31st, 2019

Tropical storm Podul expected to hit northern Thailand Aug 31-Sept 1

Couple with an umbrella riding a motorcycle in the rain

Couple with an umbrella riding a motorcycle in the rain on a flooded street in Thailand. Photo: Sukanto Debnath / flickr.


Thailand’s Meteorological Department is closely monitoring tropical storm Podul, which is expected to cross into northern Thailand and cause heavy rain between August 31st and September 1st.

The storm pushed across eastern Luzon of the northern Philippines on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, weakening to a tropical depression while it was just off the coast, but it has since regained tropical storm status since moving over the South China Sea.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

