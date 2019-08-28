Tropical storm Podul expected to hit northern Thailand Aug 31-Sept 1

Tropical storm Podul expected to hit northern Thailand Aug 31-Sept 11 min read
Thailand’s Meteorological Department is closely monitoring tropical storm Podul, which is expected to cross into northern Thailand and cause heavy rain between August 31st and September 1st.
The storm pushed across eastern Luzon of the northern Philippines on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, weakening to a tropical depression while it was just off the coast, but it has since regained tropical storm status since moving over the South China Sea.
By Thai PBS World