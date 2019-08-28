Sat. Aug 31st, 2019

Patong lifeguards rescue 17 tourists in one day

Yellow flag

Yellow flag on the beach. Photo: Foundry (Pixabay),


PHUKET: Patong lifeguards have repeated their warning for people to swim only in the safe zones marked by yellow-red flags after rescuing 17 tourists from strong waves and dangerous rip currents at the popular beach yesterday (Aug 27).

The people rescued comprised four Chinese, one Thai woman, an Arabian man and 11 European tourists, Patong Surf Life Saving Chief Somprasong Sangchart told The Phuket News today (Aug 28).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

