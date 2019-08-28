Patong lifeguards rescue 17 tourists in one day

Patong lifeguards rescue 17 tourists in one day1 min read
PHUKET: Patong lifeguards have repeated their warning for people to swim only in the safe zones marked by yellow-red flags after rescuing 17 tourists from strong waves and dangerous rip currents at the popular beach yesterday (Aug 27).
The people rescued comprised four Chinese, one Thai woman, an Arabian man and 11 European tourists, Patong Surf Life Saving Chief Somprasong Sangchart told The Phuket News today (Aug 28).
