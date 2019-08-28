Patong lifeguards rescue 17 tourists in one day





PHUKET: Patong lifeguards have repeated their warning for people to swim only in the safe zones marked by yellow-red flags after rescuing 17 tourists from strong waves and dangerous rip currents at the popular beach yesterday (Aug 27).

The people rescued comprised four Chinese, one Thai woman, an Arabian man and 11 European tourists, Patong Surf Life Saving Chief Somprasong Sangchart told The Phuket News today (Aug 28).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



