3 People Seriously Injured After Guardrail Pierces Through Minivan in Nakhon Si Thammarat

TN May 5, 2023 0
Chiang Mai- Pai minivan

Toyota Hiace Minivan. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Three people have sustained severe injuries after a minivan crashed before piercing through a guardrail in the Thung Song district.

Four Foreign Tourists Injured after Two Minivans Collide in Patong

The Thung Song Police were notified of the accident on Thursday morning (May 4th) on the Asia Nakhon Si – Bangkok Road in the Cha Mai sub-district. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find that a guardrail had pierced through a minivan on the left side.

By Adam Judd
TPNNational



