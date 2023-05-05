Full Moon Party draws 20,000 tourists to Koh Phangan Island









SURAT THANI: About 20,000 tourists attended the popular Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan on Thursday night, and it is estimated that the holiday will generate tens of millions of baht for the southern island.

More than 50,000 Tourists Join in Full Moon Party in Koh Phangan

To ensure security for partygoers, police, immigration officers and local officials were deployed to Rin Beach in tambon Ban Tai of Koh Phangan district around 8pm for the fifth Full Moon Party of 2023.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





