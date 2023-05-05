Full Moon Party draws 20,000 tourists to Koh Phangan Island

Full Moon Party at Haad Rin Beach in Koh Phangan.

Full Moon Party at Haad Rin Beach in Koh Phangan. Photo: Per Meistrup.




SURAT THANI: About 20,000 tourists attended the popular Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan on Thursday night, and it is estimated that the holiday will generate tens of millions of baht for the southern island.

More than 50,000 Tourists Join in Full Moon Party in Koh Phangan

To ensure security for partygoers, police, immigration officers and local officials were deployed to Rin Beach in tambon Ban Tai of Koh Phangan district around 8pm for the fifth Full Moon Party of 2023.

