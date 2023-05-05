Actress to be questioned by Thai police over her purchase of cyanide

TN May 5, 2023 0
Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Police will summon an actress for questioning next Monday, after it was discovered that she had bought cyanide from the same lot as that obtained by a serial murder suspect.

Pattaya Anticipates 600,000 Indian Tourists This Year

The mother of the actress, who was identified police as Preechaya Pongthananikorn, reportedly told the police that the actress bought the cyanide online on April 25th for about 3,000 baht and the chemical was delivered two days later.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Luggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

300 Baht Tourism Fee Collection Postponed Until September

TN May 5, 2023 0
A beach resort in Koh Samui.

Thai Police Warn of Fake Accommodation Facebook Pages

TN May 4, 2023 0
The Palace of Westminster and the Big Ben

King and Queen of Thailand to attend coronation of King Charles III

TN May 4, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Luggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

300 Baht Tourism Fee Collection Postponed Until September

TN May 5, 2023 0
Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Actress to be questioned by Thai police over her purchase of cyanide

TN May 5, 2023 0
Full Moon Party at Haad Rin Beach in Koh Phangan.

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 tourists to Koh Phangan Island

TN May 5, 2023 0
Chiang Mai- Pai minivan

3 People Seriously Injured After Guardrail Pierces Through Minivan in Nakhon Si Thammarat

TN May 5, 2023 0
Hino Truck Mega FM

Young Polish Woman Dies in Motorbike Accident in Chalong, Phuket

TN May 5, 2023 0