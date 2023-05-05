300 Baht Tourism Fee Collection Postponed Until September

TN May 5, 2023 0
Luggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Baggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Markus Winkler / Pexels.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has said that the implementation of the Thailand Tourism Fee (TTF) has been postponed from June to September 1, 2023, to ensure a smooth and efficient TTF system.

Thailand Delays Controversial 300 Baht Tourism Fee for Several Months

According to Phiphat, discussions with airlines are ongoing to determine the appropriate collection method in accordance with the rules of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The TTF, to be collected from foreign tourists entering Thailand by air, land, or sea, aims at generating funds to support the tourism industry.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Actress to be questioned by Thai police over her purchase of cyanide

TN May 5, 2023 0
A beach resort in Koh Samui.

Thai Police Warn of Fake Accommodation Facebook Pages

TN May 4, 2023 0
The Palace of Westminster and the Big Ben

King and Queen of Thailand to attend coronation of King Charles III

TN May 4, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Luggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

300 Baht Tourism Fee Collection Postponed Until September

TN May 5, 2023 0
Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Actress to be questioned by Thai police over her purchase of cyanide

TN May 5, 2023 0
Full Moon Party at Haad Rin Beach in Koh Phangan.

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 tourists to Koh Phangan Island

TN May 5, 2023 0
Chiang Mai- Pai minivan

3 People Seriously Injured After Guardrail Pierces Through Minivan in Nakhon Si Thammarat

TN May 5, 2023 0
Hino Truck Mega FM

Young Polish Woman Dies in Motorbike Accident in Chalong, Phuket

TN May 5, 2023 0