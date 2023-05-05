300 Baht Tourism Fee Collection Postponed Until September









BANGKOK (NNT) – Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has said that the implementation of the Thailand Tourism Fee (TTF) has been postponed from June to September 1, 2023, to ensure a smooth and efficient TTF system.

According to Phiphat, discussions with airlines are ongoing to determine the appropriate collection method in accordance with the rules of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The TTF, to be collected from foreign tourists entering Thailand by air, land, or sea, aims at generating funds to support the tourism industry.

