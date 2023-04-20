Thailand Delays Controversial 300 Baht Tourism Fee for Several Months









The 300-baht tourism fee that has been postponed from June to September is facing criticism from Thai tourism operators regarding its clarity.

Thailand plans to introduce 300 baht tourist fee from June

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has postponed the imposition of the levy on foreign arrivals by air, reasoning that airlines cannot differentiate between foreign tourists, Thais, and expatriates. The delay has come because airlines have argued that regulations must be applied equally to all passengers, but the Tourism Ministry does not want the tourism fee to apply to certain types of expatriates and Thai nationals.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

