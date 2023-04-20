Changan Automobile to Invest 9.8 Billion Baht in EV Production Base in Thailand









BANGKOK, April 20 (TNA) – Changan Automobile, Chinese leader automaker announced to invest 9.8 billion baht to establish an electric vehicle production base in Thailand, its first biggest investment outside China, said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of Thailand’s Board of Investment.

The company will apply for the BOI privileges to build the EV production facilities to produce 100,000 right hand drive EVs per year for global exports.

TNA

