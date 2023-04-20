Government says household electricity charges will be eased









The government has offered an assurance that the electricity charge for households for May through August will be 4.77 baht per unit, instead of the 5.24 baht for the January-April period, according to Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

Electricity price may increase to ฿5/unit in September-December

Responding to complaints from householders about the sharp increases in their electricity bills during the hot season, he said that the Energy Regulatory Commission has set the Fuel Tariff (FT) at 98.27 satang/unit for household and non-household electricity, bringing the average electricity charge at 4.77 baht/unit for May through August.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

