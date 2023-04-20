Giant Panda Lin Hui Dies at Chiang Mai Zoo
CHIANG MAI, April 19 (TNA) – The 21-year-old giant panda Lin Hui died at Chiang Mai Zoo on Wednesday morning.
Lin Hui had unusual symptoms with bleeding from the nose on Tuesday and was under medical care. The zoo officials had consulted Chinese experts to help her. However, she died on Wednesday morning.
TNA
