Giant Panda Lin Hui Dies at Chiang Mai Zoo

TN April 20, 2023 0
Giant Panda Chuang Chuang at Chiang Mai Zoo

Giant Panda at Chiang Mai Zoo. Photo: Papa November.




CHIANG MAI, April 19 (TNA) – The 21-year-old giant panda Lin Hui died at Chiang Mai Zoo on Wednesday morning.

Giant panda Lin Hui pregnant, says Chiang Mai Zoo

Lin Hui had unusual symptoms with bleeding from the nose on Tuesday and was under medical care. The zoo officials had consulted Chinese experts to help her. However, she died on Wednesday morning.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

People on the back of a truck during the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai

Songkran Festival Kicks off in Chiang Mai

TN April 12, 2023 0
Traffic in Chiang Mai city

Chiang Mai people sue Prime Minister for failing to tackle smog

TN April 10, 2023 0
Pollution in Thailand.

Chiang Mai governor asks employers to allow staff to work from home

TN April 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thailand Delays Controversial 300 Baht Tourism Fee for Several Months

TN April 20, 2023 0
Electric Pole, Thailand

Government says household electricity charges will be eased

TN April 20, 2023 0
Giant Panda Chuang Chuang at Chiang Mai Zoo

Giant Panda Lin Hui Dies at Chiang Mai Zoo

TN April 20, 2023 0
Longtail boat in Phi Phi islands

American Tourist Drowns at the Viking Cave in Krabi

TN April 20, 2023 0
Koh Tachai, Similan Islands

Similan Island to Temporarily Close for Monsoon Season

TN April 20, 2023 0