American Tourist Drowns at the Viking Cave in Krabi









The Koh Phi Phi Police told our sister publication The Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident on Tuesday (April 18th) when a 51-year-old American man drowned in front of the Viking Cave at a coral diving area near Phi Phi Lay in the Ao Nang sub-district, Mueang Krabi district.

A tour guide, whose name was withheld by law enforcement, told police that the tourist was initially alive and taken to a local hospital after an emergency led to his drowning. Doctors and medics at the hospital provided CPR but the man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

