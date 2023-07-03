Move Forward, Pheu Thai endorse veteran politician Wan Muhamad for House speaker

The Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties have agreed to nominate Prachachat party leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha as the sole candidate for the House speakership, ending weeks of political wrangling over the position.

Newly-elected MPs will convene on Tuesday for the first time and the first item on the agenda is to elect the new House speaker, a position which has been a bone of contention between the two parties.

