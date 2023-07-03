Move Forward, Pheu Thai endorse veteran politician Wan Muhamad for House speaker









The Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties have agreed to nominate Prachachat party leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha as the sole candidate for the House speakership, ending weeks of political wrangling over the position.

Pheu Thai May Propose Prachachart Party Leader as House Speaker

Newly-elected MPs will convene on Tuesday for the first time and the first item on the agenda is to elect the new House speaker, a position which has been a bone of contention between the two parties.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





