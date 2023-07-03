Government hospitals in Thailand in search of more doctors









The work-life imbalance among Thailand’s medical personnel needs a solution. The latest example came from a doctor-turned-actress who posted on her Facebook that her overloaded work schedule at a provincial hospital ruined her life so much to the extent that she quit the job.

Nurse Shortage at State-run Thai Hospitals Concerning

The challenge remains with the Public Health Ministry on how to create a better and fairer working environment for doctors and medical staff nationwide, while maintaining best practice in medical care at public hospitals.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

