Government hospitals in Thailand in search of more doctors
The work-life imbalance among Thailand’s medical personnel needs a solution. The latest example came from a doctor-turned-actress who posted on her Facebook that her overloaded work schedule at a provincial hospital ruined her life so much to the extent that she quit the job.
Nurse Shortage at State-run Thai Hospitals Concerning
The challenge remains with the Public Health Ministry on how to create a better and fairer working environment for doctors and medical staff nationwide, while maintaining best practice in medical care at public hospitals.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Apinya Wipatayotin
