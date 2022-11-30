Chinese Man Tony Arrested during Raids at 33 Places in Provinces









BANGKOK, Nov 30 (TNA) – Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn arrested a Chinese man identified as Tony who is one of five Chinese people suspected of involvement with illicit business, during police raids at 33 locations in nine provinces.

Tony (Chen Zhaohui) was arrested at one of three companies searched in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok. He was charged with supporting or participating in foreigners’ business that is actually reserved by law for Thai people.

