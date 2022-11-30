December 1, 2022

Chinese Man Tony Arrested during Raids at 33 Places in Provinces

19 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, Nov 30 (TNA) – Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn arrested a Chinese man identified as Tony who is one of five Chinese people suspected of involvement with illicit business, during police raids at 33 locations in nine provinces.

Tony (Chen Zhaohui) was arrested at one of three companies searched in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok. He was charged with supporting or participating in foreigners’ business that is actually reserved by law for Thai people.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Point deduction system to curb traffic violations to be enforced from January 9th

54 mins ago TN
Toon Bodyslam and Carabao

Thai singer Aed Carabao cleared of encroachment allegation

1 hour ago TN
OraQuick HIV test

Thailand Determined to Combat HIV

1 hour ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Flooded street in Thailand

Phuket warns of flash floods over the next week

51 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Point deduction system to curb traffic violations to be enforced from January 9th

54 mins ago TN
Walking street entry sign in Pattaya

Two people shot and injured near Walking Street during street brawl in Pattaya

58 mins ago TN
Isuzu minibus in Phitsanulok

Passenger killed, 9 hurt when crane hits minibus in Chonburi

1 hour ago TN
A SANY R285R excavator in Thailand

50-year-old man crushed to death by excavator in Sattahip

1 hour ago TN